Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'dangerous and stupid', says China as it imposes sanctions, plans military drills

BEIJING - China on Wednesday (Aug 3) continued to voice its anger at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan calling the move "dangerous and stupid" as it announced new economic measures and other sanctions against the island.

"The United States should not fantasise about distorting facts at will. The US side claimed that China is escalating the situation, but the basic facts are that the United States first provoked China on the Taiwan question and blatantly violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a statement released from Phnom Penh where he is attending the Asean Plus Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"The introduction of the Taiwan question into the regional strategy by the United States, which inflates tensions and stokes confrontation, is against the trend of regional development and goes against the expectations of the people in the Asia-Pacific," he added.

"This is very dangerous and stupid."

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that needs to be retaken, by force if necessary.

Beijing had also summoned US ambassador to China Nicholas Burns late Tuesday night to voice its disapproval of Mrs Pelosi's visit.

Calling on Washington to immediately address its wrongdoings, Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said the US needs to take practical measures to undo the adverse effects of the visit.

"The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious. China will not sit idly by," Mr Xie told Mr Burns, according to a readout of the meeting from the Chinese foreign ministry.