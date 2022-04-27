Beijing city in race to detect Covid-19 cases, avoid Shanghai's distress

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Millions of people in Beijing took their second Covid-19 tests of the week on Wednesday (April 27) as the Chinese capital tried to keep an outbreak numbering in the dozens from spiralling into a crisis like the one the locked-down city of Shanghai is enduring.

Evidence that Shanghai's month-long isolation has become almost unbearable for many of the city's 25 million people is emerging on an almost daily basis on the country's heavily censored internet.

A widely circulated video - since taken down - showed a foreigner trying to break through metal barriers onto a Shanghai street, before being pulled back and dragged to the ground by four people in protective hazmat suits.

"I want to die," the man shouted repeatedly in Chinese and English. One of the people holding him down responded: "You came to China, you need to respect the laws and regulations here."

"Calm down, calm down," says another. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the authenticity of the video.

Such distressing scenes are being watched with apprehension in Beijing, where officials hope early mass testing will spare them the anguish of Shanghai, where officials waited for about a month as cases surged before ordering city-wide screening.

In Beijing, supermarkets have kept supplies well-stocked under orders from authorities. Mr Shi Wei, 53, a retiree, said he was encouraged by the capital's low caseload but still nervous.

"These past two days every time I go to the supermarket there are lots of people, so I just turn around and leave, as I feel slightly unsafe," he said. "I can understand the panic, given what happened in Shanghai."

Mr Geng, 31, who works in finance and only gave his surname, said he worried about being a close contact of a Covid-19 case and being forced into quarantine with his whole family.

Beijing was testing the more than 3.5 million residents of its Chaoyang district on Wednesday, all of whom were screened on Monday. On Tuesday, 16 million from other districts were tested and are due for another round on Thursday.

In total, 20 million of Beijing's 22 million will be tested three times this week.

Results for almost all samples from the first round came through on Wednesday afternoon, with 12 tubes of mixed samples showing positive, a Beijing health official said. Some 46 new cases have been identified since 4pm on Tuesday, a second Beijing official said.

In mass testing in China, multiple samples are tested together in a single tube for speed and efficiency.