China's capital reports 19 new Covid-19 cases

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - China's capital Beijing recorded 19 new Covid-19 cases for April 24, the country's state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday (April 25).

Five were asymptomatic.

All 19 cases were locally transmitted and compared with 22 infections reported on Saturday.

Half of the infections reported for Saturday were from Beijing's Chaoyang district, and similar figures were recorded for the day before.

Residents in Chaoyang are to submit three days of Covid-19 testing starting on Monday in a bid to snuff out the rash of cases in the area.

Local authorities will conduct the tests on people who live or work in the district on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, according to a government statement.

Residents were also asked to limit their movement to help curb the spread of the virus.

Chaoyang district, in the eastern part of the capital city, also designated 14 smaller communities as "sealed" and another 14 as "controlled" areas with different levels of movement restrictions, according to a local government briefing.

The district is also rolling out an insurance plan along with PICC Group for service sector staff. They will receive compensation of 100 yuan (S$21) per day if their companies are required to halt business due to the outbreak.