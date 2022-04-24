Shanghai blockades pandemic-hit buildings, fuelling fresh outcry

A courier in a protective suit makes deliveries to a residential compound in Shanghai on April 23, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
39 min ago

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - The Shanghai authorities battling an outbreak of Covid-19 have erected mesh barriers outside some residential buildings, sparking fresh public outcry over a lockdown that has forced much of the city's 25 million people to stay at home.

Images of workers clad in white hazmat suits sealing entrances of housing blocks and even closing off entire streets with roughly 2m-tall green fencing went viral on social media on Saturday (April 23), prompting questions and complaints from residents.

"Isn't this a fire hazard?" asked one user on social media platform Weibo.

Another said: "This is so disrespectful of the rights of the people inside, using metal barriers to enclose them like domestic animals."

The Shanghai government did not respond to a request for comment.

Most of the barriers appeared to have been erected around compounds designated as "sealed areas", which are buildings where at least one person has tested positive for Covid-19 and whose residents are forbidden from leaving their front doors.

Reuters was not able to verify the authenticity of all the photos and videos.

Shanghai, China's largest city and most important economic hub, is battling the country's biggest-ever Covid-19 outbreak with a policy that forces all positive cases into central quarantine facilities.

The lockdown, which for many residents has lasted over three weeks, has fuelled frustration over difficulties accessing food and medical care, as well as over lost wages, family separation, conditions at quarantine centres and censorship of efforts to vent online.

It has also exacted a toll on the world's second-largest economy, with factory efforts to resume production disrupted by snarled supply chains and difficulties faced by locked-down residents returning to work.

The city reported 39 new deaths from Covid-19 for April 23 versus 12 the previous day and by far the most during the current outbreak.

It did not report any deaths from Covid-19 during the first few weeks of its latest case surge, fuelling doubt among residents about the figures.

It has since reported 87 fatalities from Covid-19, all in the past seven days.

New case numbers ticked down slightly for Saturday, but remained in the tens of thousands.

More On This Topic
'Too smelly to sleep': 13 days in a Shanghai isolation facility
Will Shanghai unravel China's positive Covid-19 image?

Shanghai recorded 19,657 new local asymptomatic cases compared with 20,634 a day earlier, and 1,401 symptomatic cases, down from 2,736.

China largely succeeded in keeping Covid-19 at bay following the initial outbreak in Wuhan in late 2019, with a "dynamic zero" policy aimed at stamping out all chains of infection.

That approach has been increasingly challenged by the spread of the highly infectious but less deadly Omicron variant, which has led numerous cities to impose various levels of movement restrictions that have been a further drag on the economy.

Nationwide, China reported 20,285 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for April 23, versus 21,423 a day earlier, with 1,580 symptomatic cases, down from 2,988.

Beijing recorded 22 new Covid-19 cases - all locally transmitted - compared with six the day before.

More On This Topic
Singaporeans in Shanghai taking extended lockdown in their stride
Shanghai's low Covid-19 death toll revives questions about China's numbers
Related Stories
'Too smelly to sleep': 13 days in a Shanghai isolation facility
Watch: Are smart masks really that smart?
Omicron XE 'on its way to Malaysia': What you need to know
What happens when Covid-19 becomes endemic?
Catch flights, not Covid-19: What should be in your bag for your trip
New Covid-19 rules kick in: Timeline of S'pore's measures over the last 2 years
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips
Hit harder by Covid-19 than other people? It's often to do with your genes, say experts
What are long Covid-19 symptoms and when should you seek help
World moves from shortages to possible glut of Covid-19 vaccines

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top