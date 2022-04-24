Beijing records 20 Covid-19 cases from April 22 to 23, expects numbers to rise

The confirmed cases involved a wide range of people, including students, tour groups and interior decoration staff. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
18 min ago

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Beijing reported 20 Covid-19 cases between Friday (April 22) and Saturday and the preliminary epidemiological investigation showed that the virus has been spreading insidiously for one week, a senior official of the capital's heath authority said at a news conference.

Beijing reported 15 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases between 10pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday, said Dr Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

This round of the confirmed cases involved a wide range of people, including students, tour groups for senior people and interior decoration staff. The infected people had been to a number of places.

Therefore, the infection risk remains high and the number of cases is expected to rise in the following days, Dr Pang said.

A school in Chaoyang district reported 10 cases on Friday and Saturday. The school was put under control management on Friday.

Some residential communities in Chaoyang are also under the control management.

All the drivers and tour guides of tourist companies that organised urban tours in the 14 days before Saturday have been asked to undergo nucleic acid tests and work from home before the results come out.

More On This Topic
China's economic growth under threat as Covid-19 takes hold
Xi defends China’s Covid-19 response amid mounting economic woes
Related Stories
'Too smelly to sleep': 13 days in a Shanghai isolation facility
Watch: Are smart masks really that smart?
Omicron XE 'on its way to Malaysia': What you need to know
What happens when Covid-19 becomes endemic?
Catch flights, not Covid-19: What should be in your bag for your trip
New Covid-19 rules kick in: Timeline of S'pore's measures over the last 2 years
How soon can you exercise after getting Covid-19 and what can you eat? Here are some tips
Hit harder by Covid-19 than other people? It's often to do with your genes, say experts
What are long Covid-19 symptoms and when should you seek help
World moves from shortages to possible glut of Covid-19 vaccines

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top