Air crash disaster risks an even wider rift for Boeing and China

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Determining why a Boeing passenger jet flown by China Eastern Airlines plummeted to the ground from 29,000 feet (8,840m) is a thorny task in itself. Now, politics risks complicating the investigation and amplifying the fallout.

With relations between Washington and Beijing at their lowest ebb in years, the probe into China's worst aviation disaster in more than a decade - the crash of a United States-made plane run by a Chinese, state-owned airline - has turned the two archrivals into reluctant bedfellows.

Both sides stand to lose if the investigation becomes politicised, ensnared in a wider fight for dominance between the two superpowers that has touched everything from trade and the origins of the coronavirus to the war in Ukraine.

A transparent inquiry into the crash on Monday (March 21) would bolster China's ambition to be a leader in global aviation as a regulator, and eventually a planemaker on a par with Boeing and Airbus.

"How they're perceived around the globe is at stake," said Mr George Ferguson, a defence and aerospace analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.

A prolonged investigation would be damaging for Boeing, leaving the US manufacturer sidelined in its largest overseas market, where it is working to resume deliveries of the 737 Max jet after three-year halt. A shortage of narrow-body jets could crimp China's airlines once Covid-19 recedes, especially if Boeing were to reassign their Max delivery slots to other customers.

Airlines around the world are watching the proceedings closely, because the model involved in the fatal accident, Boeing's 737-800, is one of the most widely flown aircraft on the planet. The Chicago-based planemaker delivered more than 5,100 of the type over two decades before wrapping up production of the passenger version in 2019.

Under a United Nations treaty, the country where a crash occurs leads the investigation into what happened, and representatives from nations in which the plane and its components were built have a right to participate.

The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has already nominated its investigator, along with a technical team from the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing and the maker of the destroyed jet's engines, Ohio-based CFM International.

The China Eastern aircraft, a 737-800 model, slammed into a hillside in southern China on Monday. No survivors among the 132 passengers and crew have been found. From a steady cruise, the plane suddenly tipped into a nosedive, flight-tracking data show. After briefly levelling out, it speared into the ground.

The unusual nature of the crash will make transparency in the investigation all the more key, with some commentators already speculating about what may have gone wrong.

The lack of an obvious answer has put the focus on the aircraft's black boxes as a source of possible clues. Searchers at the crash site found the cockpit voice recorder on Wednesday, and it has been sent to Beijing for analysis. They are still searching for the flight data recorder.