China Eastern pilots did not respond to air-traffic controllers after nosedive: Authorities

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - Pilots of a doomed China Eastern Airlines flight failed to respond to calls from air-traffic controllers after tipping into a deadly nosedive, authorities said.

The jet was travelling at close to the speed of sound just before it slammed into a hillside, according to a Bloomberg News review of flight-track data.

Investigators have offered no major insights as to why the Boeing 737-800 jet carrying 132 people crashed near Wuzhou in southern China on Monday (March 21), saying at a press conference late Tuesday it was too early draw clear conclusions about the cause.

All 123 passengers and nine crew are presumed dead.

Rough terrain and the state of the aircraft, which plunged from about 8,840m, make the search difficult.

The black boxes from Flight 5735 haven't been recovered. China Eastern grounded its fleet of 737-800s and thousands of domestic flights were cancelled on Tuesday across the nation.

Chinese officials have ordered a sweeping two-week safety review.

Such an impact may complicate the task for investigators because it can obliterate evidence and, in rare cases, damage a plane's data and voice recorders that are designed to withstand most crashes.