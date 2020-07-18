Fighting erupted inside and outside Taiwan's Parliament again yesterday over President Tsai Ing-wen's disputed nomination of a senior aide, Ms Chen Chu, to a top government watchdog post. The opposition Kuomintang party has labelled the pick as cronyism.

To prevent a spike in imported cases, those entering Singapore with recent travel history to Japan, Hong Kong and the Australian state of Victoria will soon have to serve their stay-home notice at a dedicated facility instead of at their own residence.

People keen on a career change will get help to upskill from courses co-delivered by the Singapore Management University and eight companies. Targeted at professionals, managers and executives, the initiative will equip them with skills to enable them to switch to new careers and roles, and meet the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises.

Healthcare items used in the fight against Covid-19, such as surgical masks and gloves, have been found strewn among household rubbish at dump sites on the outskirts of Jakarta and at the city's river estuaries. This has raised concerns that Indonesia is struggling to manage its mounting medical waste, causing infection risks for those who work and live near waste management facilities.

Despite current appearances, it pays to look closer at the assumptions underlying the widespread views about the unravelling of the United States and the rise of China, says Professor Joseph Chinyong Liow.



ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The National Environment Agency will release specially bred Aedes aegypti mosquitoes across all 1,455 Housing Board blocks in Yishun and Tampines. The move is part of Project Wolbachia, which uses these bacterium-carrying mosquitoes to suppress their population.

There were 16 incidents of armed robbery in the Singapore Strait from January to June this year, compared with eight in the same period last year, marking a five-year high. There was an increase in piracy and armed robbery cases in Asian waters in the first half of the year, with 51 incidents compared with last year's 28 for the same period.

Resilient demand for electronics and a low base last year helped deliver a surprise lift to Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (Nodx), which jumped 16.1 per cent in June from the same month last year, when a decline of 17 per cent was recorded.

Singapore Athletics (SA) president Tang Weng Fei said action will be taken against those who leaked an audio recording of its virtual extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on Monday night, despite repeated instructions that the proceedings were private and confidential.

Six-year-old Bridger Walker, who was mauled after shielding his four-year-old sister from a charging dog earlier this month, has caught the attention of celebrities, including Captain America actor Chris Evans. He sent Bridger and his family a video message, and promised to send Bridger an authentic Captain America shield "because, pal, you deserve it".

VIDEO

New SGH isolation facility

A new facility at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) started admitting confirmed and suspected Covid-19 patients on Wednesday. Ward@Bowyer, built on a portion of an open-air carpark, has 50 isolation rooms. str.sg/blurb481

VIDEO

Viewing pandemic through dance

Veteran troupe Sriwana performs for the 30 Days Of Art series. The choreography was inspired by the isolation and social distancing demanded by the pandemic, incorporating scenes of squabbles and domestic abuse. str.sg/blurb482