S'pore Athletics probes leak of EOGM recording

Singapore Athletics (SA) is investigating a leaked audio recording of its extraordinary general meeting (EOGM) on Monday night, during which a review of its constitution was carried out.

SA president Tang Weng Fei told The Straits Times on Thursday night that it was "made clear repeatedly" to all affiliate members attending the virtual meeting that proceedings of general meetings are private and confidential.

He said: "There were strict professional instructions and conditions provided to the members before the EOGM, and reiterated at least twice during the EOGM, but the professional standards were not adhered to by certain members.

"Actions will have to be taken to make those who were responsible account for their conduct, as confidential information was imparted (by all attending) on the common understanding and obligation of confidence."

Twenty of SA's 23 affiliate members - plus another 15 associate members - were represented during the meeting.

Each club was allowed to have two representatives at the EOGM, which lasted about five hours.

On Wednesday, a three-hour long audio recording made the rounds.

The clip was later shared by national marathoner Soh Rui Yong - who sued SA for defamation last year over its statement on his non-selection for the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines - in a Facebook post, in which he questioned a statement Tang had made about one of the proposed amendments to SA's constitution.

In the clip, Tang was heard responding to a question from Ron Koh, the honorary secretary of Wings Athletics Club, on why SA proposed removing the voting rights of its athletes' commission representative. The mooted change was one of several that had sparked concern among some clubs earlier.