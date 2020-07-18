Singapore must be ready to face second Covid-19 wave: Gan

Singapore is not letting its guard down and should be prepared for a second wave of infections, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said yesterday.

Globally, the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, with some regions seeing a resurgence after easing restrictions.

While the number of community cases here remains low, care is being taken to prevent a spike in imported cases. That is why those entering Singapore with a history of recent travel to Japan, Hong Kong and the Australian state of Victoria will soon have to serve their 14-day stay-home notice at a dedicated facility instead of their own residence.

The Republic will do what it can to avoid a second wave, and this will entail vigilance both at its borders and within the community, the task force handling the Covid-19 outbreak said during a virtual press conference.

Yesterday, Singapore reported 327 new coronavirus cases, of which nine were community cases.

Hundreds of foreign workers living in dormitories continue to test positive daily, but the task force said that this should no longer be the case by the middle of next month, when all 323,000 such workers will have been cleared.

The number of community cases averaged 12 per day in the past week, similar to the first week of the month.

That the figures have remained stable despite scaled-up testing of those showing symptoms of acute respiratory infection suggests that virus prevalence in the community is low, Mr Gan said.

But it is no time to be complacent as "we are certainly not out of the woods yet", he cautioned.

Rising infections are showing no signs of slowing in countries like the United States and Brazil, and the World Health Organisation has recently warned that the situation will get worse unless there is a collective effort to control the transmission of the virus, said Mr Gan.

While some, including China and New Zealand, have largely managed to bring the outbreak under control, others are experiencing a resurgence weeks after relaxing social distancing measures, he noted.

"We must be prepared for a second wave too. But we must do our best to avoid it, if we can."

In many countries or regions where there had been a resurgence, it was because safe management and safe distancing measures were not adhered to, Mr Gan said.

In Tokyo, for example, more than 300 cases have been linked to nightlife establishments, while in South Korea, religious gatherings have led to more than 110 cases.

"I know many Singaporeans and organisations are keen for more flexibility and further relaxation. But from these examples, we know there are settings and activities that are more susceptible to transmission," he said.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong also acknowledged that there may be "a fair bit of fatigue" with restrictive measures.

Some easing of rules, such as the number of people allowed to gather, may be on the horizon if the situation remains stable, he said.

Attractions and hotels have already been given the green light to reopen with safety measures in place.

But phase three, when events may resume and Singapore enters a new normal, will not be happening any time soon, Mr Wong said.

Examples from other countries show how hard work to bring the outbreak under control can be undermined by the lapses of a few, and lead to a major resurgence, he said. "We would like very much to avoid this outcome."