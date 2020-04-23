WORLD

1 Aussie PM seeks probe

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sought support for an international probe into the coronavirus pandemic in phone calls with United States President Donald Trump and German and French leaders. China has criticised the move, accusing Australian lawmakers of taking instructions from the US.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Virus cases pass 10k mark

Another 1,016 coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total to 10,141. The bulk of new cases continued to be in foreign worker dormitories.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 Continue to heed measures

Safety precautions must still be observed after the circuit breaker lifts on June 1 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said. This means big gatherings will still be out.

WORLD

4 Aussie ship joins US drills

An Australian frigate yesterday took part in a joint exercise with three United States warships in the South China Sea, close to where a Chinese vessel is suspected to be exploring for oil, near waters also claimed by Vietnam and Malaysia.

OPINION

5 Time to relook transport

With traffic usage slowing down during the coronavirus pandemic, it is a good time to relook fundamentals: rethink cycling, improve pedestrian walkways, and cap point-to-point transport vehicles, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan (below).

HOME

6 Record high spent on bets

A record $8.1 billion was spent on lotteries and sports betting in the financial year that ended in March last year, thanks to the increase in bets placed during the 2018 World Cup. The figure is an increase of almost 10 per cent compared with the $7.4 billion spent on the same games during the preceding financial year.

HOME

7 Rising illicit cigarette trade

"John", a Singaporean in his 30s, is a former cigarette smuggler who became an informer for the authorities after he served his jail term. He reveals some of the methods smugglers of contraband cigarettes use to get their duty-unpaid goods into the country.

BUSINESS

8 Don't lay off workers first

Companies have been implementing cost-cutting measures in recent weeks, with some cutting salaries of not just management staff, but rank-and-file workers as well. Experts are cautioning firms against layoffs without first taking other steps.

SPORT

9 Newcastle sale hits snag

Qatari broadcast firm beIN Media Group, the rights holder for English Premier League games shown in the Middle East, is seeking to block a Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle United in the latest of a series of disputes between the two oil-rich countries.

LIFE

10 Slowdown in local TV

Fans of local television have to be prepared for some delay in new content as circuit breaker measures have shut down much of Singapore's media industry. Mediacorp has put in place safety practices, including split-team operations.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

Doing what tastes right

Former investment banker Shermay Lee has parlayed her Peranakan cooking skills and heritage recipes like those of her grandmother's into food consulting and manufacturing. str.sg/blurb333

STAY-HOME GUIDE

Yo! Here's a suggestion

We recommend fun and uplifting things to do each day, such as mastering simple yo-yo tricks and taking an ambient walk through local spots as well as overseas attractions such as parks in Japan. str.sg/blurb334

What it should have been

Yesterday’s report, “Most construction firms able to arrange food for workers”, cited R, a worker, who said he was with Sun Moon Construction and his employer could not get food to him. The worker has since said he is not employed by the company.

We are sorry for the error.