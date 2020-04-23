Ciggies packed with frozen fish, dumped at Tuas coast

Cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in boxes of frozen fish, or sealed in trash bags and tossed into the sea at night to be retrieved later.

These are just some of the ways syndicates are getting these contraband goods into Singapore, revealed a former cigarette smuggler who is now an informer for the authorities.

And these smugglers are becoming bolder, despite worldwide restrictions on travel and movement of some goods during the coronavirus pandemic.

"John", a Singaporean in his 30s, told The Straits Times: "Smugglers are constantly looking for loopholes. This is the period when they will get creative, as prices (for contraband cigarettes) have gone up."

He was sentenced to 15 months' jail for smuggling more than 500 cartons of duty-unpaid smokes.

The former gang member became an informer for the authorities after his release from prison last year and has requested anonymity as he fears reprisals from his former "brothers".

Smugglers have tried various ways to evade the Singapore authorities, John said, describing past methods used by syndicates.

One tactic was to hide cigarette cartons in boxes of frozen fish from Indonesia which would eventually find their way to Jurong or Senoko fishery ports.

Smaller quantities also arrived via airfreight. At night, boxes sealed in black trash bags - each containing 50 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes - were tossed by Indonesian boatmen along the coast off Tuas.

The retrieved boxes were later offloaded to dealers, who in turn sold smaller quantities to peddlers and customers via online chat groups.

Added John: "It's not easy to bring in the cigarettes, especially when security is tight. Sometimes we did dry runs without carrying any loads, just to test the alertness (of officers) at the Woodlands Checkpoint."



A screen grab of text messages which show John's handler asking John to confirm the identity of a man being monitored by the authorities for suspected illegal cigarette smuggling activities.



Syndicates here can make up to $10 in profit for each carton of cigarettes. But he said only a handful of "big players" are able to illegally import 5,000 cartons per week.

"It's very lucrative," added John, who gets $3 a carton for contraband cigarettes seized by the authorities as a result of his tip-off.

"Those who have them (contraband cigarettes) will store them and wait for the market to boom."

Industry experts noted that prices of duty-unpaid cigarettes sold in Singapore have recently risen by between 30 and 50 per cent due to the shortage of supply because of restrictions on goods and people.

In a report released on Tuesday, the World Health Organisation said such smuggling activities are causing governments to lose US$40.5 billion (S$58 billion) in revenue yearly due to the illicit trade of tobacco products.

The authorities in Malaysia and the Philippines said these syndicates remain active during the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 6, Bernama quoted Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police, as saying there has been an increase in cigarette smuggling during the country's movement control order (MCO), which began on March 18.

He added: "They (smugglers) are using the food delivery services. As such, I have directed those manning the roadblocks to inspect these food delivery vehicles."

Mr Heath Michael, managing director of non-governmental organisation Retail and Trade Brand Advocacy, said in a statement on April 8 that the increased demand for illicit smokes during the MCO period was due to legitimate manufacturers not being allowed to distribute cigarettes, which are considered non-essential items.

He said: "The syndicates have intensified their use of e-commerce and social media platforms, along with e-hailing and courier services to meet the heightened demand."

The Philippine Daily Inquirer reported on Monday that restrictions on the transport of legal tobacco products may be lifted in the wake of reports that cigarette smuggling has become rampant.

Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said lifting transport restrictions on tax-paid cigarettes was "under consideration because the absence of cigarettes encourages illicit trade".

13.8% The percentage of cigarette sales that are illegal in Singapore in 2017.

A November 2018 study by market research provider Euromonitor International showed Malaysia as "the world leader in illicit penetration, and the only market where illicit cigarettes represent the largest share of the total market" in 2017.

Illegal cigarettes made up roughly 58.9 per cent of Malaysia's total cigarette sales in 2018. In contrast, the figure was 13.8 per cent in Singapore in 2017.

Still, Singapore Customs maintains regular enforcement checks. On Dec 21 last year, it arrested three men and seized 7,392 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes near Sunview Road.

Earlier last month, Customs reported on its Facebook page that 15 peddlers of duty-unpaid cigarettes had been arrested in various operations.