Asian Insider: Ukraine and China | Modi eyes third term

Party insiders in Beijing tell global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim that China’s empathy for Russia’s security concerns in Europe is the lesser of two evils compared to siding with the US on the Ukraine crisis. Many of them say the US was fully aware that Nato’s expansion in Europe would provoke Moscow, yet President Joe Biden refused to send troops ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, effectively allowing Russia to do as it wished.

Nevertheless, it is still in China’s interests to play its part to stabilise the situation, writes global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi, as the war is hurting its economy, harming its efforts to keep Europe on side and disrupting crucial global supply chains. How China acts - to mediate a truce for example - could determine how long this war will last, and China's status in the world.

