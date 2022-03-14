PM Ismail resists Umno push for snap polls after Johor triumph

KUALA LUMPUR - Back-to-back landslide wins for Barisan Nasional (BN) at state elections has further fuelled momentum from its main component Umno to hold snap national polls as soon as possible so it can reclaim its dominance of Malaysia.

But Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is resisting such "hasty" calls, as the Umno vice-president, which ranks third on the hierarchy, needs to take control of the party first to ensure BN backs him to remain in power after the 15th general election.

After members of his own party heckled him with chants of "bubar, bubar (Malay for dissolve, dissolve) after the Johor election win late on Saturday (March 12), he shot back saying such a major decision to dissolve Parliament must be discussed by the wider leadership.

"The decision cannot be taken by a small group screaming for an election," he said on Sunday.

The Umno-led BN won a two-thirds majority in Johor, following on November's sweep of three-quarters of the Melaka legislature.

This has emboldened the faction led by Umno presiden t Zahid Hamidi and his predecessor Najib Razak, which believes the time is right to reverse the party's first ever electoral defect in 2018 which ended six decades of its uninterrupted rule since independence.

Umno heads into an annual national meeting this weekend, where the question of when to head into national polls will likely take centrestage.

"It's the main question on everyone's mind," Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamad told The Straits Times after the state chapter's handsome win. "I'm sure the general assembly will resolve that our PM must seek a dissolution as soon as possible."

At victory celebrations after Saturday's vote in Johor, Datuk Seri Ismail was practically a forgotten man, as Zahid praised former premier Najib's contributions instead.

But the euphoria could be premature for the derogatorily named "court cluster" - leaders such as Zahid and Najib who face graft charges, with the latter left with a final appeal against a 1MDB-related conviction. No other politicians seem keen on an early general election.

Already, leaders of the main opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH) are offering to extend a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) beyond the July expiry, in a bid to buy time to formulate a strategy to ensure BN does not win an outright majority at the next general election.

PM Ismail has welcomed the suggestion to have a so-called MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) 2.0, after the first inked in September last year which saw his government promise various democratic reforms in exchange for PH's support in parliamentary matters that concern the legitimacy of his government.

"What is important is the public interest, which is why I say it is not time yet for a general election," he said on Sunday.

Should the CSA be renewed, the court cluster would be unable to deprive him of a parliamentary majority simply by pulling support, a strategy they employed last August to remove Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin from power. BN has 41 MPs with about a third loyal to Zahid and Najib, while PH is 90-strong in the 222-seat Parliament, where two seats are currently vacant.

Eurasia Group's Asia director Peter Mumford told The Straits Times that "key to election timing is whether the Ismail-PH pact is extended, and if so, polls this year is unlikely."

Another remote possibility is that of parties opposed to BN putting aside their differences and cooperating. BN gained 38 and 43 per cent of the vote in Melaka and Johor respectively, less than the combined tally of PH and the Muhyiddin-led Perikatan Nasional.

Such a development would give pause to Umno but appears unlikely, given the deep misgivings parties in both coalitions have for their counterparts.

Nonetheless, Democratic Action Party's Johor chief Liew Chin Tong, whose party contributes the most MPs to the Anwar Ibrahim-led PH, believes "without coalition effect among the opposition parties, Umno-BN which is a singular entity dominated by Umno won."

"The greater opposition needs to go back to the drawing board immediately. We must ask ourselves the hardest questions and make major changes in order to rise again from the ashes," he said in a note sent to The Straits Times.