Power Play Podcast: China's long game in its Russia relationship over the Ukraine crisis

Synopsis: On the third Friday of every month, The Straits Times examines various facets of the US-China rivalry and its implications for Asia.
Join Charissa Yong and Danson Cheong - ST’s US and China correspondents respectively based in Washington DC and Beijing - as they chat about how the US and China are responding to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Highlights (click/tap above):
02:50 China realises importance of self-dependency after Russia removed from international finance system
03:41 Mass exodus of US and global companies from Russia not state-directed as well
04:42 How Russian President Vladimir Putin is admired in China
06:52 China's fear of being hit by secondary sanctions in support of Russia
09:40 Why China is unlikely to join the West to pressure Russia more?
Produced by: Charissa Yong (charyong@sph.com.sg), Danson Cheong (dansonc@sph.com.sg), Fa'izah Sani and Teo Tong Kai
Edited by: Fa'izah Sani & Teo Tong Kai
Follow our Asian Insider Podcast channel Mondays to Fridays and rate us:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Charissa Yong's stories: https://str.sg/3xRa
Read Danson Cheong's stories: https://str.sg/3xR2
Follow Danson on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dansoncj
Read ST's Power Play articles: https://str.sg/3xRE
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!
#STAsianInsider