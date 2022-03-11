Power Play Podcast: China's long game in its Russia relationship over the Ukraine crisis

Highlights (click/tap above):

02:50 China realises importance of self-dependency after Russia removed from international finance system

03:41 Mass exodus of US and global companies from Russia not state-directed as well

04:42 How Russian President Vladimir Putin is admired in China

06:52 China's fear of being hit by secondary sanctions in support of Russia

09:40 Why China is unlikely to join the West to pressure Russia more?



