NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday night (March 10) declared that the 2024 general election campaign has kicked off following his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stunning victory in the poll in Uttar Pradesh state.

Shrugging off predictions of an anti-incumbency mood, the BJP also returned to power in the states of Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand, while the Aam Aadmi Party won in Punjab.