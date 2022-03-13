Ukraine war risks setting back recovery in S-E Asia's $500m tourism industry

DENPASAR, BALI - War. Spiralling airfares. Cancelled flights.

So far the recovery that South-east Asia's tourism industry was hoping for in 2022 is shaping up to be anything but.

For two years hotels and resorts here have bided their time, hoping holidaymakers from Asia, Europe and Australia would come back to soak up the sun, rent a villa and breathe new life into an industry which at its peak in 2019 was valued at US$380 billion (S$516 billion).

Tourism juggernauts like Thailand and Indonesia's resort island of Bali, which together took in 46 million overseas arrivals in 2019, are easing quarantine restrictions and reopening air links with key markets like Singapore and Australia.

But the war in Ukraine and sanctions against Russian banks threaten to hamstring fast-growing markets just as surging crude oil prices sap spending in more established ones.

"Unbelievable," Mr Dirk De Cuyper, chief executive officer of S Hotels and Resorts, said.

Before the war, his company, which operates 38 hotels in Thailand and Britain, as well as in Fiji, Mauritius and the Maldives, had expected occupancy to recover to levels not far from where they were before the pandemic.

Last year, S Hotels and Resorts splashed out millions on upgrades in Maldives and Thailand, including 72 million baht (S$3 million) on ocean view villas complete with private pools that start at 17,000 baht a night aimed at travellers with deeper pockets.

"Surely this will impact in the short term Russian travel and the cost of goods and utilities," said Mr De Cuyper.

At nearly 24,000 arrivals in January, Russian tourists were by far Thailand's biggest cohort of arrivals, and among the top 10 of Thailand's neighbours, including Indonesia and Vietnam.

That's beginning to change.

The number of Russian arrivals into Phuket's airport has plunged so far this month by three-quarters, Mr Bhummikitti Raktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, was quoted as saying in local media on Thursday (March 10).

Additionally, around 3,000 of the country's nationals are thought to be stranded, unable to get home after direct flights to Moscow, as well as far to Russia's Far East, were suspended, according to the report.