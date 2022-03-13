Barisan Nasional continues revival with Johor win amid low voter turnout

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Zahid Hamidi together with Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad being jubilant after Barisan Nasional’s thumping victory in the Johor election. PHOTO: THE STAR
Malaysia Correspondent
Updated
Published
15 min ago
JOHOR BARU - A prolonged sense of disillusionment among Malaysian voters that is keeping many away from the ballot box, and disunity among opposition parties have allowed the Barisan Nasional (BN) to score another major electoral win in Johor, cementing the coalition as Malaysia's strongest political force amid its crowded political arena.

The voter turnout of 54 per cent in the Johor election on Saturday (March 12) was the worst in recent history for a state election. This has allowed Umno-led BN to replicate the big win it scored in Melaka in November last year, despite not having the majority of the popular vote.

