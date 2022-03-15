China Perspective Podcast: China's strategy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

In this week's episode, we discuss Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s announcement to step down from his post next March with eyes on his successor, China’s stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the country’s latest battle with Covid-19.

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Dan Koh & Penelope Lee

