News Analysis

China hawks see Russia as the lesser of two evils compared with US

Global Affairs Correspondent
The international image of China and Russia has taken a huge hit, but both are riding the tiger and it has become too risky to get off. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
17 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Russia's game-changing invasion of Ukraine has put China on the back foot, but for Beijing there is little incentive for now to condemn or sanction Moscow.

The international image of China and Russia has taken a huge hit, but both are riding the tiger and it has become too risky to get off. Russian President Vladimir Putin has gone too far and cannot lose the war, which, in all likelihood will lead to his downfall. If Mr Putin was deposed, it would put Chinese President Xi Jinping in an awkward position ahead of the Communist Party of China's crucial quinquennial 20th congress in the autumn for choosing the wrong side.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top