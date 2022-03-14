Gaps in India's medical education exposed as students evacuate from Ukraine

BANGALORE - Narrating her escape from Kharkiv city in Ukraine like she could still hear shelling, fighter jets and people screaming, medical student Arulmozhi Ramesh is finally recovering from fever and fear at her home in Coimbatore in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
The 22-year-old is relieved to be reunited with her worried parents, but also angry about the comments she hears in India.
"Why are Indian politicians blaming students for going to Ukraine? Even after I almost lost my life in war, I don't regret going there to study because it was the most practical choice for a middle-class Indian like me," Ms Arulmozhi told The Straits Times.
She is a fifth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University that ranks 560 of 11,000 universities globally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi , at a webinar on budget announcements on Feb 26, had said that "our children today are going to small countries for study especially in medical education" and asked why the private sector in India could not accommodate them.
Evacuations during Russia's attacks on Ukraine have brought to light that over 18,000 Indians are studying there, about 90 per cent of them medical students. This has also exposed the shortage of places in government colleges and unaffordable fees in private institutes in India.
Each year, thousands of young Indians choose medicine courses in countries like Ukraine, China, Philippines, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, because the admission is less competitive and fees are more reasonable than in private medical colleges in India.
Over 700,000 students sit the pre-medical National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in India annually, vying for only about 80,000 places to study medicine across private and public institutions.
Ms Arulmozhi said she did not take the test five years ago because with her 75 per cent marks in the 12th grade exam and "various caste-based reservations", she was sure she would not get a place in India.
Private medical colleges, meanwhile, demanded "donations" - a euphemism for bribes - of at least 4 million rupees (S$71,183) that her building contractor father could not afford.
In the end, Ms Arulmozhi opted to study in Ukraine and took an education loan.
Mr Aswanth Jayakumar, 22, another fifth-year medical student who escaped from Kharkiv, told ST: "Private colleges in India were asking for 6 to 7 million rupees in donations over and above fees. I can finish a full six-year-long medical degree in Ukraine for half of that cost."
The teaching quality and clinical experience in many private universities in India "was not worth spending millions on,"said Mr Aswanth, who returned to Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu on Mar 9.
He said his father, who runs a medical shop, "arranged the money with savings and borrowings."
Mr Manoj Sharma, 25, who graduated with a medical degree in 2019 from Tianjin Medical University in China, said he had always dreamt of being a doctor in India. The country has an acute shortage of doctors - one for every 1,511 people, worse than the World Health Organisation's recommendation of one doctor for every 1,000 people.
"To study medicine in India, you have to get super high marks or pay super high donations. By going to China, I studied the same subjects, got good clinical orientation in their government hospitals and am qualified at an affordable cost," said the graduate who now lives in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu.
Another reason why more Indians are heading to Ukraine, China and other countries like the Phillippines is because consultancies employed by these countries promote overseas study as a life-changing opportunity.
Mr Shahid Sharif, an 18-year-old first-year medical student in Kharkiv who is now home in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, said he eagerly went to Ukraine to "get global exposure in a European country."
Bangalore-based consulting firm RedSeer's 2021 research found that over the past five years, the number of Indians studying abroad has grown 20 per cent to over 800,000 now, with an annual spending of S$38 billion. This outflow of students outpaced domestic student increase by six times.
In the same period, there has also been a three-fold increase in the number of candidates taking the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) - the mandatory test for all Indian students who study medicine abroad to get a licence to practise in India.
The latest FMGE in Dec 2021 saw 23,349 candidates, of whom only 5,665 passed.
Mr Manoj, who cleared the FMGE last year on his third attempt, said the low pass rate was not due to the quality of education in China or Ukraine, but the inability of loan-saddled foreign graduates to spend another year focusing solely on preparing for a difficult exam.
After Indian medical student Naveen Shekarappa died in shelling in Ukraine on Mar 1, his grief-stricken father in Karnataka lamented that it was the cost of medical education and caste-based reservation system in India that killed his son.
His comments led many others to demand the removal of India's policy of reserving places in state-run universities for applicants from historically marginalised communities like Dalits and tribals.
But other educationists said it is the overall low intake capacity in India that made students go abroad.
Vice-chancellor of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology in Gorakhpur, Dr Onkar Singh, pointed out that there were 1,043 universities, 42,343 colleges, and 11,779 standalone institutions for higher education in India, but they enrolled only a third of eligible-age Indians. Expanding the pool of vacancies would accommodate more youngsters, he said.
Today, the students who returned are relieved to be home safe, but as the war in Ukraine intensifies, they are worried about finishing their studies.
The Indian Medical Association, a body of private doctors in India, has now asked PM Modi to let the students be enrolled in local medical schools "as a one-time measure."