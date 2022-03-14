Gaps in India's medical education exposed as students evacuate from Ukraine

BANGALORE - Narrating her escape from Kharkiv city in Ukraine like she could still hear shelling, fighter jets and people screaming, medical student Arulmozhi Ramesh is finally recovering from fever and fear at her home in Coimbatore in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

The 22-year-old is relieved to be reunited with her worried parents, but also angry about the comments she hears in India.

"Why are Indian politicians blaming students for going to Ukraine? Even after I almost lost my life in war, I don't regret going there to study because it was the most practical choice for a middle-class Indian like me," Ms Arulmozhi told The Straits Times.

She is a fifth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University that ranks 560 of 11,000 universities globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , at a webinar on budget announcements on Feb 26, had said that "our children today are going to small countries for study especially in medical education" and asked why the private sector in India could not accommodate them.

Evacuations during Russia's attacks on Ukraine have brought to light that over 18,000 Indians are studying there, about 90 per cent of them medical students. This has also exposed the shortage of places in government colleges and unaffordable fees in private institutes in India.

Each year, thousands of young Indians choose medicine courses in countries like Ukraine, China, Philippines, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan and Russia, because the admission is less competitive and fees are more reasonable than in private medical colleges in India.

Over 700,000 students sit the pre-medical National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in India annually, vying for only about 80,000 places to study medicine across private and public institutions.

Ms Arulmozhi said she did not take the test five years ago because with her 75 per cent marks in the 12th grade exam and "various caste-based reservations", she was sure she would not get a place in India.

Private medical colleges, meanwhile, demanded "donations" - a euphemism for bribes - of at least 4 million rupees (S$71,183) that her building contractor father could not afford.

In the end, Ms Arulmozhi opted to study in Ukraine and took an education loan.

Mr Aswanth Jayakumar, 22, another fifth-year medical student who escaped from Kharkiv, told ST: "Private colleges in India were asking for 6 to 7 million rupees in donations over and above fees. I can finish a full six-year-long medical degree in Ukraine for half of that cost."

The teaching quality and clinical experience in many private universities in India "was not worth spending millions on,"said Mr Aswanth, who returned to Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu on Mar 9.