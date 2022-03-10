PM Modi gets a boost with election win in key Uttar Pradesh state

NEW DELHI - The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in Uttar Pradesh, India's most important state politically, further strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hold on Indian politics.

The BJP was winning in around 268 of the 403 assembly seats as at late Thursday afternoon (March 10). It previously held 312 seats.

The election in the northern state was one of five state polls held in February and early March.

The BJP is also set to return to power in the states of Uttarakhand in the north and Manipur in the north-east, and is inching towards a majority in Goa in the south.

But in the northern state of Punjab, the nine-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to win, ousting the Congress party, a 137-year-old party. AAP was leading in about 92 out of 117 assembly seats on Thursday, in a development expected to impact national politics and shake up the opposition space.

Still, the success for the BJP - with its campaign in Uttar Pradesh centring around Mr Modi, federal schemes, nationalism, identity politics, development and distribution of subsidised food grains - also sets the tone in the run-up to the general election in two years' time, when Mr Modi will attempt a third stint in federal power.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh successfully weathered headwinds ranging from mishandling of the pandemic in 2020, to inflation, to farmers' protest against farm laws, which were rescinded just before the elections.

The win is also a boost for the state's chief minister Yogi Adityanath, a monk who some see as a future federal leader. He is called Bulldozer Baba for cleaning up law and order in the state.

Regional outfit Samajwadi Party, the closet challenger in Uttar Pradesh, was winning in 132 seats compared to the 47 garnered in 2017, while the Congress was winning in two seats.

Uttar Pradesh is politically important because it sends 80 MPs, the largest number of any state, to Parliament and is a hub of federal politics.

Prime Minister Modi, who is from Gujarat state, has his constituency in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

State elections in India have acquired increasing importance in recent years and are seen as a referendum on political parties.

National issues have also gained importance along with local issues such as caste and religion.