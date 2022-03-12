Umno-led BN leads in 43 of 56 seats in Johor polls: Informal tallies

JOHOR BARU - The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition led by Malaysia's ruling party Umno has pulled ahead in 43 of the 56 wards being contested in the Johor state election on Saturday (March 12), informal results show, putting it on course to form the state government with a two-thirds majority.

Apart from its traditional strongholds in north Johor, BN is leading in some urban wards near Johor Baru and Pasir Gudang, the state's main economic zones. These seats had been won by the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 2018 election.

BN, which has seen a revival of its political fortunes since its unprecedented electoral defeat at the 2018 General Election, went into the Johor polls as favourites to win against former premier Muhyiddin Yassin's Perikatan Nasional (PN) and PH led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Leading the charge for BN's Johor campaign was former prime minister Najib Razak, whose role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal had contributed to BN’s unprecedented defeat by PH at the 2018 general election.

A resounding win in Johor will mean Umno leaders aligned to Najib will likely press party colleague and prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaaakob to dissolve Parliament and call for a general election as early as the second half of this year.

The next general election is not due until mid-2023, but the current government formed of BN and PN only has a four-seat majority in Parliament. Some Umno leaders believe an early election would garner a stronger mandate for the party.

Voter turnout in Johor was low, standing at just 50 per cent of eligible voters as at 4pm, according to the Election Commission.

In terms of absolute numbers however, more than 1.25 million people cast their ballots on Saturday, close to the 1.33 million who voted in the 2018 national polls.

Johor's electoral roll nearly doubled in size to 2.5 million people after the implementation of a new law that lowered the voting age to 18 and allowed for unregistered eligible voters to be automatically added to the electoral roll.

Several new parties eyeing support from first-time voters made their debut in the Johor polls, including youth-based Malaysian United Democratic Alliance led by former Cabinet minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air led by former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad and Parti Warisan led by former Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal.

Opposition politicians had previously warned that a low voter turnout in Johor could hand the advantage to BN, which had said it aims to retain the state administration with a two-thirds majority.

The election was called after the BN's majority in the state assembly was reduced to one following the death of a government-allied assemblyman in December.