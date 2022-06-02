Asian Insider: The latest realm of US-China rivalry | Exploring Malaysia's East Coast

Shanghai has lurched back to life after a two-month lockdown, but residents remain fearful that a resurgence of the coronavirus will bring with it yet another long lockdown. Signs abound that China's harsh "zero Covid" policy is here to stay, China correspondent Elizabeth Law reports.

In this week’s Asian Insider video and podcast, China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei and others examine how China’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions are choking its economy. The shock is being felt across the region and around the world, but Beijing is doubling down on its policy nevertheless.

Catch up with other latest developments in Dawn Wei’s China Perspective podcast.