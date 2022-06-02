Asian Insider: The latest realm of US-China rivalry | Exploring Malaysia's East Coast

Dear ST reader,
Shanghai has reopened after two months under lockdown, but its residents aren’t quite rejoicing yet. US and Chinese firms are increasingly jostling for a slice of the Asean data centre market. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s opposition coalitions have been dealt destabilising blows in recent days, raising the chances of split votes at the next general election. Read on for more.
Shanghai reopens… with trepidation
Shanghai has lurched back to life after a two-month lockdown, but residents remain fearful that a resurgence of the coronavirus will bring with it yet another long lockdown. Signs abound that China's harsh "zero Covid" policy is here to stay, China correspondent Elizabeth Law reports.
In this week’s Asian Insider video and podcast, China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei and others examine how China’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions are choking its economy. The shock is being felt across the region and around the world, but Beijing is doubling down on its policy nevertheless.
Catch up with other latest developments in Dawn Wei’s China Perspective podcast.
Asean's data centres the latest realm of US-China rivalry
Data centres are a rapidly growing area of investment in Asean countries, and US and Chinese firms are jostling for a slice of the market, China correspondent Danson Cheong and US correspondent Charissa Yong report in the latest Power Play column. Analysts say American companies are leading the charge in Asean, but Chinese technology firms are gaining ground.
In another aspect of the US-China rivalry, 10 of the 13 countries that have expressed interest in joining the US’ Indo-Pacific Economic Framework count China as their top trading partner. China says it isn’t worried about the framework - part of America’s economic strategy for Asia - but it should be, Danson says.
Social media preachers in the spotlight
Our latest Asian Insider Special explores the rise of social media preachers in Asia, and why some are concerned about the trends. Growing religious extremism in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim country, coupled with a strong appetite for digital media, has led to the ascent of new Islamic authority figures and catapulted those like controversial preacher Abdul Somad Batubara to fame.
He made headlines recently for being denied entry into Singapore over his extremist teachings. Online clerics like him often use religion to sway public opinion, and such preachers may trigger societal tensions if left unchecked, Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad writes.
Anwar, Muhyiddin's parties suffer blows
The two main coalitions that hope to stop Malaysia's ruling Barisan Nasional from being returned to power at the next national polls have suffered destabilising blows. And this has further raised the likelihood of multi-cornered battles in the polls due in a little more than a year, Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh reports. Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim, in particular, is facing tricky prospects after an opposing faction in his Parti Keadilan Rakyat party took the lion's share of leadership positions.
Nature of war in Asia headed for quantum leap
Aircraft carriers are starting to look obsolete considering the advances being made in defence technology in multiple domains, says associate editor Ravi Velloor in his Speaking of Asia column. It’s a frightening new universe out there, where the weapons in use and in development are so lethal that death may come in an instant.
Exploring Malaysia's East Coast
If you’re hoping to visit Malaysia as travel resumes around the world - and yet want to avoid heavy traffic and full hotels - Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh recommends that you look towards the road less travelled in the country’s East Coast.
You can check out Buddhist temples, Malay architecture and even get a taste of “kampung life” in Kota Bharu, Kelantan; draw closer to nature at the Cherating Turtle Sanctuary in Pahang, or visit the spectacular 51-domed Crystal Mosque in Terengganu.
