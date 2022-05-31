China Perspective Podcast: The road to recovery begins as Shanghai eases Covid restrictions

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Adrian Abraham who is sitting in for Elliott Danker.
Shanghai is to ease Covid-19 restrictions and help businesses recover. Many are skeptical about UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's report after her visit to China. China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met up with his Pacific Island counterparts in Suva to establish a trade and security pact.
Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee
