Popular but provocative; Social media preachers under the spotlight

Sitting before a Muslim congregation, controversial Indonesian preacher Abdul Somad Batubara made disparaging remarks about the Christian crucifix.

"There's an infidel djinn (spirit) in the crucifix," he said during a sermon at a mosque in Pekanbaru, the capital of Riau province, courting laughter. The footage went viral on social media in August 2019, sparking massive public outcry.

Both Christians and Muslims said the 45-year-old preacher, popularly known as Ustaz Abdul Somad or by his initials UAS, had defamed a religious symbol, stoked anti-Christian sentiments and threatened Indonesia's national unity.

Renowned Islamic scholar Quraish Shihab said the preacher's remarks were excessive and advised him to apologise. In defence, Mr Somad insisted his teachings were confined to only Muslims and made in a private space.

The rise of religious extremism in the world's most populous Muslim country, coupled with a strong appetite for digital media, has led to the ascent of new Islamic authority figures and catapulted preachers like Mr Somad to fame.

