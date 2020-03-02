Asian Insider, March 2: Malaysia’s new PM, Shincheonji sect leader apologises, dozens taken hostage in Manila mall

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Malaysia’s 8th PM Muhyiddin Yassin reports for work, South Korean sect leader apologises for spread of coronavirus infections, Singapore Armed Forces cyber command to deal with threats, a gunman takes dozens hostage in a Manila mall and more.

MALAYSIA'S 8TH PM BEGINS WORK

Malaysia's eighth Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin began work at 7:55am today and had a packed day meeting the Chief Secretary to the government, heads of departments and agencies, the Inspector-General of Police, the Armed Forces chief and others. The PM's office said he did not schedule any political meetings or discussions on his first day at work.

Meanwhile, questions remained about outgoing Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's next move. Dr Mahathir has also claimed the backing of several lawmakers in the 222-strong Parliament and has called for an urgent sitting of Parliament, which was to reconvene on March 9. Malaysia’s Speaker of Parliament Mohamad Ariff Mohamad Yusof, however, said on Sunday that the parliamentary assembly sitting could be postponed.

Read more:

SHINCHEONJI SECT HEAD APOLOGISES FOR CORONAVIRUS SPREAD

The 88-year-old leader of the South Korean sect linked to more than half of the 4,000 cases of coronavirus infections has apologised for the spread of the disease. This follows a growing number of protests in the country. Seoul's city government, meanwhile, asked prosecutors to press charges, including murder, against him and 11 other sect members for not cooperating in containing the spread of the virus. Officials expect numbers to rise further as the sect has over 260,000 followers.

Don't miss:

CORONAVIRUS ELSEWHERE: INDONESIA CONFIRMS FIRST TWO CASES & SOME RESPITE IN CHINA

Close to two months after coronavirus infections first surfaced and spread rapidly in the region, Indonesia confirmed its first two cases today. The patients are a mother and her daughter from Depok, West Jakarta, who had been in contact with a Japanese national who had tested positive in Malaysia, after leaving Indonesia. The two patients are being treated.

Meanwhile, Wuhan - the Chinese city at the centre of the epidemic - closed its first makeshift hospital as the number of new cases shows a decline. This was one of the 16 hurriedly built hospitals to deal with the epidemic. Elsewhere in China, air pollution was showing a marked reduction amid the lockdown measures because of the spread of coronavirus infections.

Read more:

SINGAPORE ARMED FORCES TO RESTRUCTURE TO DEAL WITH CYBER, TERRORISM, MARITIME THREATS

Singapore is setting up a high-level committee to build an integrated cyber force to defend the Republic against cyber threats. Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said this committee, led by the permanent secretary for defence development and the Chief of Defence Force, will be examining ways to "recruit soldiers of the right aptitude, their training and deployments".

Don't miss:

GUNMAN TAKES DOZENS HOSTAGE IN POPULAR MANILA MALL

A gunman is holding dozens hostage at a popular shopping mall in a city east of Manila on Monday, Philippines Correspondent Raul Dancel reports. At least one person has been shot and taken to hospital, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora told reporters. Thousands fled the mall but some 30 people are being held hostage.

Don't miss:

IN OTHER NEWS

PYONGYANG FIRES TWO PROJECTILES: North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles earlier today, South Korea military said. The firing comes just weeks after Pyongyang declared its moratorium on long-range missile tests over. The two devices were fired eastwards and flew 240km and reached 35km in altitude over the sea from the Wonsan area on the east coast, the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

ROHINGYA SHOT DEAD NEAR BANGLADESH REFUGEE CAMP: Bangladeshi elite police shot dead seven suspected Rohingya gangsters involved in drug and people smuggling, earlier today. The incident took place as local officials grow increasingly concerned about a spike in human smuggling as gangs lure refugees onto rickety fishing boats for often dangerous sea journeys to Malaysia.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and we’ll be back with you tomorrow.

Shefali