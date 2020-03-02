Azmin steps out of his mentors' shadow

When a bright-eyed 23-year-old graduate from the United States had the temerity to ask Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for a job in 1987, he gained not one but two political mentors after being assigned to then Education Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

That young man was Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, who has since then always operated under the wing of at least one, if not both his mentors.

But the events of the past week have forced the sacked Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president to leave the roost and forge his own path in the new Muhyiddin Yassin administration. He has endured considerable vitriol over the past week, and accusations of betrayal will continue after he helped engineer the new Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) government.

But it took the same kind of courage - some would say thick skin - as in 1987, for Mr Azmin to exit PKR with 10 other MPs into a party-less wilderness, vowing to take them to the promised land.

The Straits Times understands his name is being bandied about as deputy premier or finance minister. His political acumen will be much needed by newly installed Prime Minister Muhyiddin.

Mr Azmin's close adviser Khalid Jaafar told The Straits Times that the ongoing upheaval has put the former Selangor chief minister and Malaysia on the same journey, "walking out of the shadow of these two giants Mahathir and Anwar".

The trio had thrived together in Umno, until Tun Dr Mahathir sacked Datuk Seri Anwar as deputy premier in 1998, sparking the Reformasi movement that forced Mr Azmin to take sides, and he chose to join Mr Anwar's PKR. By the time they were reunited under Pakatan Harapan (PH) in 2017, relations between Mr Anwar and Mr Azmin had become tense.

After their shock success in ending Umno's six-decade rule in 2018, Dr Mahathir, in his second run as premier, not only gave Mr Azmin the powerful Economic Affairs portfolio, but also effectively made him the de facto liaison to the opposition and foreign governments.

This gave Mr Azmin huge political influence, which would dissipate should the PH transition pact be executed and PKR president Anwar take the reins from Dr Mahathir.

Political operatives confirmed to The Straits Times that Mr Azmin became the middleman for opposition parties who preferred Dr Mahathir not to pass the baton to Mr Anwar. Even Dr Mahathir finally admitted yesterday his belief that Mr Anwar could never become premier but was "crazy about becoming PM... believing in lies because of his desire".

UNUSUAL TURN OF EVENTS This is a very strange thing... the losers (of the last election) will form the government, the winners will be in the opposition. FORMER PRIME MINISTER MAHATHIR MOHAMAD, referring to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin's supporters from former opposition parties Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia, which were defeated by Pakatan Harapan in the last general election in May 2018.

But Mr Azmin's growing influence did not happen by accident or Dr Mahathir's own design.

Mr Azmin had already built up considerable rapport with Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), for example, during his four years as Selangor Menteri Besar when he maintained representatives from the Islamist party in his state government despite pressure from other allies to drop them.

Sources revealed that over the past 20 months, Mr Azmin had begun gathering support from Umno, PAS, Sabah's ruling Parti Warisan Sabah as well as Gabungan Parti Sarawak, to ensure that Mr Anwar did not take the top job.

When Dr Mahathir refused to accept staying on a full term if it meant cooperating with Umno, a party he said was plagued with corruption, Tan Sri Muhyiddin moved to inherit the mandate and Mr Azmin was crucial in ensuring the support garnered for the elder statesman could be transferred over.

"Azmin had substantial affection" with parties that eventually backed Mr Muhyiddin, a source said.

The stated endgame remained the same - denying Mr Anwar the premiership.

In this mission, Mr Azmin has succeeded, even if the ultimate beneficiary is someone other than "Ayahanda (father) Mahathir", as the latter is known affectionately among his supporters. But he is likely to want to patch things up with the 94-year-old.