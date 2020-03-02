Muhyiddin clocks in on first day of work as Malaysia PM

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has clocked in at the office of the Prime Minister, a day after being sworn in as Malaysia's eighth premier.

He arrived at Perdana Putra at 7.55am on Monday (March 2).

On hand to welcome the new Prime Minister was Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Mr Muhyiddin, 72, was sworn in as Prime Minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Sunday.

The King appointed Mr Muhyiddin, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president as the new Prime Minister in accordance with Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

The appointment of Mr Muhyiddin ends the week-long political impasse that saw the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government after barely two years in power.

Malaysia was hit by a political storm which saw Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigning as prime minister and Bersatu pulling out of the Pakatan coalition on Feb 24.