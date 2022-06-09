Asian Insider: Global inflation crisis | Remarks on Islam spark trouble for India

Whether you prefer strolling through kampung streets patronising the food-cart vendors, or partying at a fancy bar, Jakarta has something for everyone on any budget. A city of contrasts, the Indonesian capital lives up to its nickname, the Big Durian - thorny, but sweet, rich and unique on the inside. Click in for some holiday gems to explore and useful travel tips from Indonesia bureau chief Arlina Arshad. And get more travel ideas around the world from our correspondents in the ST First Flight Out series.

