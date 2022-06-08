Speaking of Asia Podcast: Is Asia’s security outlook poised to worsen?

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.
In this episode, he hosts James Crabtree, executive director for Asia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), ahead of this week's Shangri La Dialogue (June 10-12), which is organised by IISS and is resuming in-person after a two-year gap. They discuss the evolving Asian security environment, lessons from the Ukraine crisis and chances of a Nato-like formation taking shape in Asia.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:58 Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Lessons for Asia
05:27 What lessons from Ukraine will China learn, when it comes to South China Sea, or Taiwan?
07:44 Is the US now fully back in Asia?
12:40 What does Beijing's attempt to sign a mega security deal with the Pacific Island nations say about Chinese power?
15:14 Has the arrival of Anthony Albanese in power changed things for Australia?
19:11 Is an "Asian Nato" bloc inconceivable?
Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Ravi Velloor's columns: https://str.sg/3xRP
Ravi Velloor on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RaviVelloor
Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt
SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/w6mk
Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!