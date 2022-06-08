Speaking of Asia Podcast: Is Asia’s security outlook poised to worsen?

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:58 Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Lessons for Asia

05:27 What lessons from Ukraine will China learn, when it comes to South China Sea, or Taiwan?

07:44 Is the US now fully back in Asia?

12:40 What does Beijing's attempt to sign a mega security deal with the Pacific Island nations say about Chinese power?

15:14 Has the arrival of Anthony Albanese in power changed things for Australia?

19:11 Is an "Asian Nato" bloc inconceivable?

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh



