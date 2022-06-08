Speaking of Asia Podcast: Is Asia’s security outlook poised to worsen?

In this episode, ST associate editor Ravi Velloor hosts executive director for Asia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies James Crabtree, as they discuss the evolving Asian security environment. PHOTO: ST FILE
Associate Editor
Updated
Published
20 min ago

Synopsis: Join The Straits Times's associate editor Ravi Velloor, in this series of podcasts as he distils his experience from four decades of covering the continent.

In this episode, he hosts James Crabtree, executive director for Asia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), ahead of this week's Shangri La Dialogue (June 10-12), which is organised by IISS and is resuming in-person after a two-year gap. They discuss the evolving Asian security environment, lessons from the Ukraine crisis and chances of a Nato-like formation taking shape in Asia.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:58 Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Lessons for Asia

05:27 What lessons from Ukraine will China learn, when it comes to South China Sea, or Taiwan?

07:44 Is the US now fully back in Asia?

12:40 What does Beijing's attempt to sign a mega security deal with the Pacific Island nations say about Chinese power?

15:14 Has the arrival of Anthony Albanese in power changed things for Australia?

19:11 Is an "Asian Nato" bloc inconceivable?

Produced by: Ravi Velloor (velloor@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

