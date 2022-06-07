First flight out: Dangdut, bakso and the Big Durian

Indonesia Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With its notorious traffic and smog, Indonesia's capital Jakarta is not everybody's idea of a holiday destination.

But with direct flights to various cities in the country yet to fully resume, a stopover in Jakarta is inevitable for many travellers.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top