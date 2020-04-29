Asian Insider, April 29: China’s Parliament session, Hong Kong protests, drone delivery

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin:

China announces date for Parliament session, concerns about Hong Kong protests, Malaysia-China diplomacy, US Fed meets, Singapore’s first drone delivery, and more.

CHINA SETS MAY 22 FOR ANNUAL PARLIAMENT SESSION

China announced today it will hold its annual legislature meet on May 22, signalling its intent to further return to normalcy.

The meeting was originally scheduled for March 5. Key decisions usually taken at the annual meeting include setting of economic targets, deciding defence spending, announcing signature policy initiatives and making personnel changes.

However, the number of people expected to join in might be limited this year. Usually about 5,000 delegates descend on the capital city from all over China for at least 10 days, every year.

Meanwhile, reports said Beijing plans to ease quarantine rules as early as Thursday for domestic travellers from low-risk areas in China.

WILL HONG KONG SEE PROTESTS AGAIN?

Messages circulating on social media urging people to join planned demonstrations in coming months is raising some concern in Hong Kong, with the economy set to take a long while to recover.

One such call is for protests on Friday (May 1) and another to mark the one year since hundreds of thousands surrounded the Legislative Council on June 12 to block the second reading of the now-shelved extradition Bill, writes Hong Kong Correspondent Claire Huang. Two other dates being discussed are June 4 and July 1.

The protests, should they take place, will hinder the government's efforts to get the regional financial hub back on track. Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said today he expects the city's economy to contract as much as 7 per cent this year because of the pandemic, much worse than his original projection when presenting the budget in February.

MALAYSIA’S BALANCING ACT WITH CHINA AMID SOUTH CHINA SEA TENSIONS

China's support for Malaysian efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic that comes amid an escalating standoff between claimants over disputed waters of the South China Sea, has analysts mulling over its complexities.

The stakes are high for governments in South-east Asia, with the outbreak threatening people's health, the economy and political stability, writes Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh. And declining Beijing's generosity could have diplomatic ramifications, he adds.

For now, Malaysia's taken a middle-ground approach.

FEDERAL RESERVE MEETS WITH US ECONOMY IN CRISIS

Asia will be monitoring the US Federal Reserve meeting later tonight for measures it will announce to support the world's largest economy, and indications of when a rebound is likely.

Analysts say that the Fed, which has already pumped trillions in emergency funding, may reiterate its promise to do whatever it takes to revive the economy. Economists polled by Reuters predict America's GDP likely shrank in the first quarter by 4 per cent, the steepest pace of contraction since the first quarter of 2009.

The US central bank may also signal how long, and by what benchmark, it plans to leave the interest rates near zero after recovery begins.

SINGAPORE'S FIRST DRONE DELIVERY TAKES FLIGHT

Singapore's first drone delivery took place on April 19, with a parcel containing 2 kg of vitamins being dropped onto a ship anchored off the island.

The 2.7km, seven-minute flight took place off Marina South Pier.

IN OTHER NEWS

INDONESIANS SOAK UP RAYS TO BATTLE THE VIRUS: From shirtless soldiers to teens suntanning on their parents' driveways, Indonesians are soaking up rays like never before in the hope that plentiful sunshine will ward off coronavirus. The rush to take up a practice usually associated with Bali-bound foreigners has been driven by unfounded claims on social media that sunlight - and the vitamin D it supplies - can slow or kill the virus.

SURVEY SHOWS MOST EMPLOYEES KEEN TO WORK FROM HOME: In a sign of workplace changes to come, an ongoing survey has found that 90 per cent of employees here wish to continue working from home in some capacity after the circuit breaker ends. Across some 2,700 respondents as of April 28, thirty-five per cent said they would want to work from home for half of the time, and another 33 per cent said they would want to do so for three-quarters of the time.

SOUTH ASIA INFECTIONS RAISE CONCERN: India crossed the 30,000 coronavirus infections mark, second only to China in Asia, with the steady rise making it difficult for the government to consider lifting the nearly six-week lockdown this weekend. Meanwhile, neighbouring Pakistan also recorded a jump in cases and deaths from Covid-19 amid reports that many people were gathering in mosques for Ramadan prayers, despite strict rules on distancing.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading. Stay safe and we’ll be back with you tomorrow.

