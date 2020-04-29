Hong Kong economy to shrink between 4% and 7% in 2020, says finance chief

The projection is worse than what was presented in the Budget.
The projection is worse than what was presented in the Budget.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
11 min ago

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan expects the city's economy to contract as much as 7 per cent this year amid the global coronavirus pandemic, much worse than his original projection when presenting the budget in February.

The economy will contract between 4 per cent and 7 per cent, Mr Chan said, according to a report from Radio Television Hong Kong. Hong Kong Economic Times said Mr Chan made the comments in the Legislative Council.

Hong Kong's advance first-quarter gross domestic product reading due May 4 may be worse than what the city had experienced during the global financial crisis and the Asian financial turmoil, Chan said.

Mr Chan had forecast 2020 GDP in a range of -1.5 per cent to 0.5 per cent in his Feb 26 budget.

 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content