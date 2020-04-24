Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters defy social distancing rules, vow to resume demonstrations

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters staged a small demonstration at a luxury downtown mall, challenging rules that ban gatherings of more than four people, in a glimpse of what could be another summer of discontent as local coronavirus cases ease.

The gathering of around 100 people at lunchtime on Friday (April 24) was one of the largest since the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the city earlier this year, effectively halting pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked the city since they worsened last June.

Hong Kong's government implemented social distancing measures starting in late January. It ratcheted up restrictions - including strict measures on public gatherings - as a second wave of infections hit in mid-March.

Hong Kong reported no new infections on Friday, the 13th straight day of single-digit or no new cases.

Protesters at the International Finance Centre mall said the masses would again take to the streets to oppose Beijing's tightening grip over the city, even if the government or police try to use social distancing restrictions to curtail their freedom.

Some have expressed anger over interventions by the central government in Beijing in recent weeks, such as blasting opposition leaders for filibustering and asserting the right to supervise Hong Kong's politics ahead of legislative elections in September.

"I am worried about the police using this as an excuse to arrest people here, but I still think we should all be coming out and telling everyone that we still care about this movement," said a 30-year-old finance professional who gave his name as Chris, adding that June and July would be busy months for the protesters.

"We should all wear a mask and keep our distance. But we need to resume our movement," he added.

VIRUS CONCERNS

Starting at around 1pm, a half-dozen protesters gathered in the central atrium of the mall and laid banners on the floor, one of which read: "Fight for freedom, stand with HK."

The protesters wore surgical masks, protective eyegear and other face coverings - once worn to conceal their identities, and now also to prevent the virus from spreading.

Organisers encouraged participants to be responsible.

"Please be reminded to keep 1.5m away from each other," one yelled into a microphone.

Finance professionals and others on their lunch breaks unfurled banners over the atrium railings and yelled out slogans including: "If we burn, you burn with us!"

One IT professional surnamed Chan said she would not be surprised if Hong Kong's police took advantage of the Friday gathering to make arrests, and added it was "very likely" the government could extend restrictions on social gatherings merely to clamp down on political dissent.

"It would give them legitimacy to stop people from gathering and protesting, whatever they don't want - and it sounds like a very good reason, because of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic," she said, adding that she and her friends planned to attend more protests over the summer.

"Of course, the virus is still very dangerous and very contagious," she said, adding: "But I think that the protesters will take care of themselves. Like me, I'm wearing a face mask and eye protection, and we'll try to keep our distance from each other."

'WE HAVE NO CHOICE'

The protest ended without police confrontation and was small compared to marches last year that brought out hundreds of thousands of people and often saw violent clashes between demonstrators and riot police.

Still, it showed that the underlying grievances that fuelled last year's protests - which was triggered by an extradition Bill - have not gone away.

It also underscored how Hong Kong's government - despite its efforts to rein in the virus - is receiving few plaudits from residents increasingly alarmed at Beijing's recent statements on the city, which have been defended by Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

One accountant surnamed Wong said her entire family had been outraged by the statements from the Liaison Office, China's main representative in the city, and that her son encouraged her to come and protest on Friday.

"We are very worried, but it's our responsibility to come out and protect Hong Kong," she said.

"The government is so bad. And the Chinese Communist Party is interfering in a lot of Hong Kong matters. They say it's 'one country, two systems', but it seems like it's not. It's becoming 'one country, one system'."