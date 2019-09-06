While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 6

Delay Brexit? I'd rather be dead in a ditch, says British PM

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he would “rather be dead” than ask Brussels for a further delay to Brexit, which opposition lawmakers are trying to force him to do under a Bill to block Britain from leaving the EU without a deal on Oct 31.

“I’d rather be dead in a ditch,” Johnson told reporters when asked about the requirement of the no-deal Brexit Bill, which he strongly opposes.

He accused opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn of “making it impossible for the people of this country to have an election,” in televised remarks at a police college that Downing Street said were aimed at voters.

“We want an election on Oct 15. Let’s crack on with it,” Johnson said.

READ MORE HERE

Loch Ness monster might just be a giant eel, say scientists

Scotland's fabled Loch Ness monster could possibly be a giant eel, scientists said on Thursday after an intensive analysis of traces of DNA in the Loch's icy waters.

The results ruled out the presence of large animals such as dinosaurs, they said.

But there was a lot of eel DNA in the loch, Professor Neil Gemmell, a geneticist from New Zealand's University of Otago, told reporters.

READ MORE HERE

Facebook launches dating service in US

Facebook rolled out its online dating service for the United States on Thursday, a move taking on rivals such as smartphone app Tinder.

The free “Facebook Dating” site which was announced last year and already available in other countries will allow users to link their Facebook and Instagram post to a separate dating profile.

It will seek to facilitate connections among the more than two billion users of the social network worldwide.

READ MORE HERE

Fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni steals show at Venice film festival

The longest queues at the Venice film festival have not been to see Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt or Scarlett Johansson.

Instead the most hysterical fans were those who thronged the Lido dreaming of a selfie with Chiara Ferragni, the fashion influencer who has become rich selling clothes and her starry you-can-have-it-all lifestyle on Instagram.

While heartthrob Timothee Chalamet signed autographs for 20 minutes before his premiere of The King, even kissing one lucky woman's Call Me By Your Name tattoo, the crowds were nothing compared to those Ferragni drew.

READ MORE HERE

Rapper Nicki Minaj announces retirement

Nicki Minaj on Thursday surprised fans by announcing her retirement from rap, saying she was going to focus on family.

The provocative 36-year-old known for hits like Super Bass is engaged to music executive Kenneth Petty, and she recently said a wedding is on the cards in the coming months.

"I've decided to retire & have my family," tweeted the wildly successful rapper raised in the New York borough of Queens.

READ MORE HERE