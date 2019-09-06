Rapper Nicki Minaj announces retirement

NEW YORK (AFP) - Nicki Minaj on Thursday (Sept 5) surprised fans by announcing her retirement from rap, saying she was going to focus on family.

The provocative 36-year-old known for hits like Super Bass is engaged to music executive Kenneth Petty, and she recently said a wedding is in the cards in the coming months.

"I've decided to retire & have my family," tweeted the wildly successful rapper raised in the New York borough of Queens.

"I know you guys are happy now," she continued.

"To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box - cuz ain't nobody checkin me."

"Love you for LIFE."

Minaj's profanity-laced lyrics, skin-baring music videos and unique, animated flow first catapulted her to fame in 2010.

Last month she appeared in rising star Megan Thee Stallion's song Hot Girl Summer.

In June 2019, she released a single entitled Megatron and said she had a new studio album in the works, which would be her fifth.