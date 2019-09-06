Delay Brexit? I'd rather be dead in a ditch, says British PM Boris Johnson

WAKEFIELD, England (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Thursday (Sept 5) he would never delay Britain's exit from the European Union, due on Oct 31, saying he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than do so.

Asked if he could promise to the British public that he would not go to Brussels and ask for another delay to Brexit, Johnson said: "Yes I can. I'd rather be dead in a ditch."

"It achieves absolutely nothing. What on earth is the point of further delay," he added, speaking following a speech at a police station in northern England.

(This story is developing)