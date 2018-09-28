While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 28

Brett Kavanaugh angrily denies assault allegation after Ford testimony

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh angrily, tearfully and "unequivocally" denied sexually assaulting Christine Blasey Ford, after she told senators at a dramatic hearing that she's "one hundred per cent" certain he is the one who attacked her when they were teenagers.

In testimony that turned the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing into a partisan shouting match, Kavanaugh accused one Democrat of mocking him and listened while a Republican called the session an "unethical sham."

"I was not at the party described by Dr Ford," Kavanaugh said as he tried to save his nomination in the face of public claims of sexual misconduct by three women.

"This confirmation process has become a national disgrace."

US regulators charge Tesla CEO Elon Musk with fraud

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Tesla chief executive officer Elon Musk with securities fraud, alleging he misled investors last month in tweets about taking the company private.

Musk described the charges as "unjustified".

The billionaire tweeted on Aug 7 that he had "secured" funding to privatise the electric automaker at US$420 a share, causing a brief spike in Tesla's share price.

Canada MPs, in symbolic move, vote to strip Suu Kyi of citizenship

Canadian legislators, in a symbolic move, voted unanimously to strip Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi of her honorary citizenship in response to crimes committed against the Rohingya minority.

The move by the House of Commons lower chamber has no effect because honorary citizenship is conferred by a joint resolution of both the House and the upper Senate chamber and officials say it must be removed the same way. Suu Kyi received hers in 2007.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday that he was open to looking at stripping Suu Kyi of the honour but said doing so would not end the crisis in Myanmar, where more than 700,000 Rohingya have fled a government crackdown.

Israeli PM lashes Iran, claims it has secret atomic warehouse

Israel's prime minister accused arch-enemy Teheran of harbouring a secret atomic warehouse, making deft use of ample props and vowing that his country would never let Iran develop nuclear weapons.

Iran "hasn't abandoned its goal to develop nuclear weapons," Benjamin Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly, where his annual appearance has frequently focused on Israel's chief enemy, the Islamic republic.

"Israel will never let a regime that calls for our destruction to develop nuclear weapons. Not now, not in 10 years, not ever," he said. "Israel will do whatever it must do to defend itself against Iran's aggression.

Dubai jeweller puts gem-studded US$17m shoes on sale

That's one way to lose those walking blues: a pair of shoes encrusted with diamonds has gone on sale in Dubai with a price tag of US$17 million (S$23 million).

They are displayed in a diamond-shaped glass case on the top floor of the palatial Burj Al Arab hotel: a pair of golden pumps made of golden leather decorated with more than 100 carats of flawless diamonds set on white gold.

"We can see some potential buyers here, Dubai is the city of millionaires and billionaires," said Hemani Karamchandani, chief executive of Passion Jewellers which made the range of ultra-luxury shoes.

