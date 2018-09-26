While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 26

Trump, Iran’s Rouhani exchange threats, insults on UN’s world stage

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani exchanged taunts at the United Nations General Assembly, with Trump vowing more sanctions against Teheran and Rouhani suggesting his American counterpart suffers from a “weakness of intellect.”

Trump used his annual address to the United Nations to attack Iran’s “corrupt dictatorship,” praise last year’s bogeyman North Korea and lay down a defiant message that he will reject globalism and protect American interests.

But much of his 35-minute address was aimed squarely at Iran, which the United States accuses of harbouring nuclear ambitions and fomenting instability in the Middle East through its support for militant groups in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

Rouhani, addressing the assembled world leaders later, sharply criticised Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran

Bill Cosby, in cuffs, imprisoned for up to 10 years for sexual assault

Bill Cosby was marched out of court in shackles after a judge branded him a "predator" and sentenced him to between three and 10 years in prison for sexual assault, capping the downfall of the once-beloved comedian known as "America's Dad."

Cosby, 81, was found guilty in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the drugging and sexual assault of his one-time friend Andrea Constand, a former Temple University administrator, at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

He is the first celebrity to be convicted of sexual abuse since the start of the #MeToo movement, the national reckoning with misconduct that has brought down dozens of powerful men in entertainment, politics and other fields.

Almost 120 critically endangered turtles hatch at Raffles Lighthouse island

Under the pale white of the full moon, 44 little hawksbill turtles poked their heads from under the sand and scurried towards the softly lapping waves.

Driven by instinct, they made their way to the waters that none of them had ever seen before.

Although most will not make it to adulthood, the few that breed will help ensure the critically endangered species survives.

Pope confirms he will have last word on naming China bishops

Pope Francis said that he will have the last word on naming bishops in China after a "bilateral dialogue" on candidates, days after an historic accord paved the way for rapprochement between the Vatican and the Communist country.

Roman Catholics belonging to the underground church in China that recognises only the authority of the Vatican will also "suffer" because of the deal signed on Saturday, the pope admitted aboard the plane flying back after a visit to the Baltic states.

Beijing and the Vatican on Saturday announced a provisional deal on who appoints bishops in the world's most populous country. Shortly afterwards Pope Francis recognised seven clergy appointed by Beijing, which has not had ties with the Vatican since 1951.

Football: Lampard's Derby knock Man Utd out of League Cup, City ease into last 16

Derby County manager Frank Lampard piled more misery on his former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho as the Rams beat 10-man Manchester United 8-7 on penalties, while Manchester City cruised into the last 16 of the League Cup.

Mourinho paid the price for making nine changes in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Old Trafford before spot-kicks with Paul Pogba rested on another day dominated by the Frenchman's frosty relationship with his manager.

Phil Jones finally missed from the spot after 15 successful penalties in a high quality shootout.

