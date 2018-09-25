Trump criticises Iran as ‘corrupt dictatorship’ in UN speech

NEW YORK (REUTERS) – United States President Donald Trump criticised Iran on Tuesday (Sept 25) as a “corrupt dictatorship” that is plundering the Iranian people to pay for aggression abroad, using his speech to the United Nations General Assembly to lay down a tough message for Teheran.

“Iran’s leaders sow chaos, death and destruction,” Mr Trump told the annual gathering. “They do not respect their neighbours or borders or the sovereign rights of nations.”

Mr Trump compared US relations with Iran to what he called improved ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, praising him for halting nuclear and missile tests and returning some US remains from the 1950s Korean War.

Mr Trump had called Mr Kim a“rocket man” bent on nuclear destruction in his UN speech last year.

Mr Trump used his speech to call for international trade reforms and insist that his main objective as president is to protect American sovereignty. He called on Opec to stop raising oil prices and criticised China’s trade practices.

And Mr Trump prompted some murmuring from the crowd of world leaders and diplomats when he declared that he had accomplished more as president than almost any other administration in history.

“I didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” he said.

But Mr Trump’s main message was aimed at Iran and attempting to drive a wedge between its leadership and its people, days after an attack in southwestern Iran on a military parade killed 25 people and unsettled the country.

In remarks to reporters on his way to his speech before the UN General Assembly, Mr Trump said he would not meet the Iranians until they “change their tune”. Both Mr Trump and Mr Rouhani were attending the annual UN event.

“Iran has acted very badly,” said Mr Trump. “We look forward to having a great relationship with Iran, but it won’t happen now.”

Foes for decades, Washington and Teheran have been increasingly at odds since May, when the Republican US president pulled out of the 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran and announced sanctions against the Opec member.

The accord, negotiated under Democratic US President Barack Obama, lifted most international sanctions against Teheran in exchange for Iran curbing its nuclear programme.

Over the summer, Mr Trump had said he would meet with Mr Rouhani without preconditions to negotiate a new deal, an offer reiterated on Sunday (Sept 23) by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and extended to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Mr Rouhani said on Monday (Sept 24) Teheran would not talk to Mr Trump until the US returned to the 2015 deal.

The top adviser to Mr Khamenei, Mr Ali Akbar Velayati, rejected the US offer on Tuesday, saying: “Trump’s and Pompeo’s dream would never come to reality.”

“Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man,” Mr Trump wrote in a post on Twitter earlier on Tuesday.

Mr Alireza Miryousefi, spokesman for Iran’s UN mission, told Reuters that Iran has not requested a meeting with Mr Trump.

Some Iranian insiders have said any talks between Mr Rouhani and Mr Trump would effectively kill the existing nuclear accord.

Quashing the current pact would come at a political cost for the Iranian president, who championed the deal with the supreme leader’s guarded backing and could lose support from European allies.

Mr Rouhani is also under increasing pressure from Iranian hardliners, including Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards, which have kept up the anti-American rhetoric ahead of the UN session.

Mr Trump’s administration is pushing allies to cut imports of Iranian oil to zero as Washington prepares to restore sanctions on Iran’s oil sales in November.

The remaining countries in the deal, which see it as the best chance to stop Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, on Monday agreed to keep working to maintain trade with Teheran.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, following a meeting on Monday with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and Iran in New York, warned that the US strategy of applying maximum pressure on Teheran and going it alone could risk a regional escalation.