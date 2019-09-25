While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 25

House Democrats open formal impeachment inquiry, targeting Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump’s conduct on Tuesday on the grounds that his actions have violated his oath of office and duty under the Constitution.

"Today, I'm announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry,” she told a press conference.

“I'm directing our six committees to proceed with their investigations under that umbrella... The president must be held accountable.”

The inquiry, a necessary first step in what could be a long impeachment process but with no guaranteed outcome, comes after the revelation of a July 25 phone call, in which President Trump allegedly urged Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former US vice-president and Democratic Party front runner Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

US official expects 'hundreds more' cases of vaping illness

The number of vaping-related illnesses in the US could soon climb much higher, a public health official said on Tuesday.

Dr Anne Schuchat, of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told a congressional subcommittee that she believes "hundreds more" lung illnesses have been reported to health authorities since last Thursday, when the CDC put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases.

"We are seeing more and more cases each day and I expect the next weekly numbers will be much higher," Schuchat said.

Trump slammed for trolling Greta Thunberg climate speech

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg responded to US President Donald Trump's mocking of her online by embracing his words on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

Trump stirred up fresh outrage on social media late on Monday with a tweet that sneered at an impassioned speech made by the 16-year-old at the UN climate summit in New York.

Her voice shaking with emotion in an address that was the defining moment of the summit, Thunberg accused world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to act on rising emissions, repeating the words "how dare you" four times.

Football: Tottenham stunned by fourth-tier Colchester in League Cup

Tottenham's disappointing start to the season hit a new low as they suffered an embarrassing League Cup third-round defeat on penalties at fourth-tier Colchester on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were held to a 0-0 draw in normal time before losing 4-3 on penalties against opponents currently 10th in League Two.

Christian Eriksen's opening spot-kick was saved and Lucas Moura hit the crossbar before Tom Lapslie scored the winning penalty to spark a pitch invasion from Colchester's jubilant fans.

Joker raises concern for US movie theatre massacre families

Families involved in a 2012 movie theatre mass shooting in Colorado have asked the studio behind Joker to help lobby for gun reform, expressing concern about the film's portrait of a mental breakdown that leads to violence.

In a letter to Warner Bros, the families of some of the victims also urged the company to end any political contributions to candidates who take money from the National Rifle Association and to fund gun violence intervention programmes.

The letter does not ask for the movie to be withdrawn. But it says, "with great power comes great responsibility. That's why we're calling on you to use your massive platform and influence to join us in our fight to build safer communities with fewer guns."

