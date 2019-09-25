Football: Tottenham stunned by fourth-tier Colchester in League Cup

LONDON (AFP) - Tottenham's disappointing start to the season hit a new low as they suffered an embarrassing League Cup third-round defeat on penalties at fourth-tier Colchester on Tuesday (Sept 24).

Mauricio Pochettino's side were held to a 0-0 draw in normal time before losing 4-3 on penalties against opponents currently 10th in League Two.

Christian Eriksen's opening spot-kick was saved and Lucas Moura hit the crossbar before Tom Lapslie scored the winning penalty to spark a pitch invasion from Colchester's jubilant fans.

It was the first time Tottenham manager Pochettino had been knocked out of a domestic cup competition against lower-league opposition.

The shock defeat extended Tottenham's poor run, which included a 2-1 loss at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.