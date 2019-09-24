Trump mocks teenage activist Greta Thunberg who gave an impassioned speech at the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (AP) President Donald Trump is mocking a teenage activist who gave an impassioned speech at the United Nations urging world leaders to do more to combat climate change.

Swedish 16-year-old activist Greta Thunberg scolded the audience at the UN Climate Action Summit on Monday (Sep 23), repeatedly asking, "How dare you?" Thunberg said: "We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money. You are failing us." In a tweet late Monday, Trump said: "She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!" Trump had spent only a few minutes at the climate summit, a centrepiece of this year's UN General Assembly schedule.