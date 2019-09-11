While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 11

Trump fires John Bolton as top security adviser, citing disagreements

US President Donald Trump abruptly fired his national security adviser John Bolton amid disagreements with his hard-line aide over how to handle foreign policy challenges such as North Korea, Iran, Afghanistan and Russia.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday, adding that he would name a replacement next week.

Trump’s announcement of Bolton’s departure followed an acrimonious conversation on Monday night that included their differences over Afghanistan, said a source familiar with the matter.

Bolton, 70, who took up the post in April 2018, replacing HR McMaster, had also often been at odds with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, one of Trump’s main loyalists.

READ MORE HERE

Blast heard near US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary

A rocket exploded at the US Embassy in Afghanistan just minutes into Wednesday, the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States, but officials at the compound declared all-clear about an hour later and reported no injuries.

A plume of smoke rose over central Kabul shortly after midnight and sirens could be heard. Inside the embassy, employees heard this message over the loudspeaker: "An explosion caused by a rocket has occurred on compound."

There was no immediate comment from Afghan officials.

READ MORE HERE

Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show

A tearful Jack Ma formally left Alibaba on Tuesday, donning a guitar and a rock star wig at an event for thousands of employees of the e-commerce giant he founded 20 years ago in a small shared apartment in Hangzhou city in eastern China.

During a four-hour celebration in an 80,000-capacity stadium, Alibaba's billionaire executive chairman delivered on his promise of a year ago to hand over to chief executive officer Daniel Zhang.

Costumed performers, some dancing to dubstep music and dressed in traditional Chinese dress, and singers paid tribute to Ma's reputation for dressing up and performing at big events, entering to a parade of floats representing Alibaba divisions such as shopping site Tmall and payment service Ant Financial.

READ MORE HERE

Portugal rout Lithuania 5-1 in Euro 2020 qualifiers with 4 goals by Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in Portugal's 5-1 win over last-place Lithuania in qualifying for the 2020 European Championship on Tuesday.

Ronaldo scored early in the first half and added three more in the second after the hosts had evened the match before halftime. William Carvalho wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

It was the second consecutive qualifying victory for Portugal after it opened Group B with two straight draws at home. It moved to second place with eight points, five fewer than leader Ukraine. Third-place Serbia, which won 3-1 at Luxembourg, has seven points.

READ MORE HERE

Apple announces new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

Apple announced its new iPhones in the form of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max during a media event held in Steve Jobs Theatre at the tech giant’s campus Apple Park on Tuesday.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 will replace the iPhone XR, while the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max will succeed the iPhone XS and XS Max respectively.

The primary difference between the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models are that the Pro models use the greater-looking and more dynamic Oled displays while the iPhone 11 uses a LCD display.

READ MORE HERE