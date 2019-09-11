Apple announces new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

CUPERTINO - Apple announced its new iPhones in the form of iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max during a media event held in Steve Jobs Theatre at the tech giant’s campus Apple Park on Tuesday (Sept 10).

The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 will replace the iPhone XR, while the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max will succeed the iPhone XS and XS Max respectively.

The primary difference between the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models are that the Pro models use the greater-looking and more dynamic Oled displays while the iPhone 11 uses a LCD display.

Design remains pretty the same from its predecessors, but they all now come with an extra camera.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max now feature a rear triple-camera system that including an ultra wide-angle camera, in addition to the wide-angle camera and a telephoto camera found in the iPhone XS series.

Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller said the new triple-camera system is the first camera system that Apple can claim to be "pro".

At the same time, the iPhone 11 now features an ultra wide-angle and wide-angle camera, unlike the single wide-angle camera of iPhone XR.

As such, the rear camera module of the iPhone 11 series now has a squarish bump to accommodate the extra camera.

In addition, the iPhone 11 series' camera come with Night mode, similar to Google Pixel 3's Night Sight feature, that allows for high dynamic range with sharp details in night photography.

All iPhone 11 models come with the latest A13 Bionic processor, which Apple claims to be the fastest chip on a smartphone.

The iPhone 11 will be available in six colours including purple and green, while the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max will come in colours of space-grey, white, rose gold and a new midnight green option.

The iPhone 11 will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage capacities with pricing starting at S$1,149.

Available in storage capacities of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB, the iPhone 11 Pro will start from S$1,649 and the iPhone 11 Pro starting from S$1,799.

Pre-order of the new iPhone 11 series will start this Friday (Sept 13) and will start selling next Friday (September 20).

The iPhone 11 series launch came amidst a US-China trade war and continued slump in global smartphone sales.

Consumer insight research firm Strategy Analytics said that global smartphone shipments fell 3 per cent in the second quarter of 2019, compared to the same period last year.

Apple iPhones only captured 11 percent of the global smartphone marketshare in the second quarter of this year, down from 12 percent in the same period last year.