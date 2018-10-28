While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 28

Gunman targeting Jews kills 11 in Pittsburgh synagogue

A gunman yelling, “All Jews must die,” stormed a Pittsburgh synagogue during Saturday services, killing 11 worshippers and wounding six other people including four police officers, before he was arrested.

US attorney for western Pennsylvania Scott Brady told a news conference that charges could be filed later on Saturday against the suspected shooter, 46-year-old Robert Bowers from Pittsburgh.

“The actions of Robert Bowers represent the worst of humanity. We are dedicating the entire resources of my office to this federal hate crime investigation and prosecution,” Brady said.

“Please know that justice in this case will be swift and it will be severe.”

Russia, Germany, France and Turkey call for lasting ceasefire for Syria

The leaders of Russia, Germany, France and Turkey stressed the importance on Saturday of a lasting ceasefire in Syria, and said a committee to create a new constitution should meet by the end of the year.

The leaders of the four countries gathered for a summit in Istanbul to discuss Syria, where violence this week in the last remaining major rebel stronghold has highlighted the fragility of a deal to avert a massive government offensive.

Ankara, which has long backed rebels seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, and Moscow, Assad's principal foreign ally, brokered a deal last month to create a demilitarised zone in the northwest Idlib region.

Football: Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes in car park after match

A helicopter thought to be carrying Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside the club's King Power Stadium following Leicester's home draw with West Ham United on Saturday.

The identity of the passengers is unknown, said Britain's Guardian newspaper, and it is unclear if there were any survivors.

The incident occurred around an hour after the final whistle.

Football: Mane and Salah fire Liverpool top

Sadio Mane scored twice and Mohamed Salah continued his return to form as Liverpool eased to a 4-1 win against lowly Cardiff City to move top of the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday.

Mane scored two fine second-half goals while Salah ended any suggestion that he was suffering from a 'goal drought' with his fourth strike in three matches to go alongside two assists.

Xherdan Shaqiri was also on target for the hosts while Callum Paterson netted for a struggling Cardiff side who remain 17th with five points from their opening 10 matches.

Formula One: Ricciardo takes Mexico pole on all-Red Bull front row

Australian Daniel Ricciardo thwarted Red Bull team mate Max Verstappen's hopes of becoming Formula One's youngest ever pole-sitter on Saturday with a lightning qualifying lap at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Last year's race winner Verstappen, 21, had dominated all three practice sessions and was on provisional pole before the final flying laps at the high-altitude Hermanos Rodriguez circuit.

If second place on the starting grid left the Dutch youngster feeling sore, the front row lockout was still Red Bull's first since the US Grand Prix of 2013.

