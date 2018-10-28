Football: Leicester City owner's helicopter crashes in car park after match

LEICESTER, England - A helicopter thought to be carrying Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed outside the club's King Power Stadium following Leicester's home draw with West Ham United on Saturday (Oct 27).

The identity of the passengers is unknown, said Britain's Guardian newspaper, and it is unclear if there were any survivors.

The incident occurred around an hour after the final whistle.

Eyewitnesses reported that the helicopter had crashed shortly after taking off from the pitch. It crashed in a nearby car park apparently after developing a fault.

Emergency services rushed to the scene to tackle a huge fire, the Guardian said.

There was confusion outside as security personnel attempted to restore order. Supporters in the area walked away in obvious distress and Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester's goalkeeper, was seen in tears.

Srivaddhanaprabha, who bought the east Midlands club in 2010, is normally flown back to London after games. The backing of the Thai businessman, 60, helped Leicester win the Premier League title in 2016.

Helicopter belonging to the chairman of Leicester City has crashed outside the club's stadium. No news yet as to who was on board. pic.twitter.com/lHjX6NqUUb — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) October 27, 2018

Scenes at the stadium in the aftermath of the #Leicester City owner’s helicopter crash. pic.twitter.com/4ym31Sj6qu — DES KELLY (@DesKellyBTS) October 27, 2018

Leicestershire police said: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."