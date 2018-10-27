'Multiple casualties' in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue: Police

PITTSBURGH (REUTERS) - At least four people were killed and three officers injured responding to an active shooting incident in the area of a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday (Oct 27), local media and CNN reported.

“There are fatalities,” an emergency responder said on local television station KDKA that was simulcast on CNN. The conditions of the officers were not immediately known.

CBS Pittsburgh reported that at least eight people were confirmed dead.

One white male suspect was in custody, KDKA said, adding that responding officers “received fire.”

Earlier, a police commander said the shooting resulted in“multiple casualties.”

Police surrounded the Tree of Life synagogue after reports of an active shooter at the building in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighbourhood, local TV news images showed.

“Do not come out of your home right now, it is not safe,” Pittsburgh police Commander Jason Lando warned local residents, in an impromptu news conference at the scene.

still locked down here in pittsburgh outside tree of life synagogue. police ordering everyone inside. pic.twitter.com/3GMC0wDS1q — Campbell Robertson (@campbellnyt) October 27, 2018

BREAKING: Police: Pittsburgh synagogue shooter is in custody; many injuries, including 3 officers shot. pic.twitter.com/2xm1jw4bst — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 27, 2018

Americans are watching yet another horrific mass shooting tragedy unfold, this time at a Pittsburgh synagogue.



Every nation is home to bigots, racists and misogynists - only America gives them easy access to arsenals and ammunition. pic.twitter.com/c4qk2MYPI5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 27, 2018

SWAT prepping rifles as Pittsburgh active shooter situation continues at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill pic.twitter.com/eimPxyRACP — Beau Berman (@BeauWTAE) October 27, 2018

Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department had said on Twitter that there was an active shooter in the area of the location of the synagogue.

Local TV news footage showed police at that location with rifles and wearing helmets and other tactical gear.

Paramedics also were stationed near the synagogue and police vehicles were blocking some streets in the area.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet he was watching developments in a shooting incident on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh where it looked like there were “multiple fatalities.”

The Tree of Life synagogue describes itself on its website as a conservative congregation that is traditional, progressive and egalitarian.

Justin Matase was returning home around 10.30am when he saw more than 30 police cars along Shady Avenue and Wilkins Avenue, according to the New York Times.

Matase said he lives less than 300m from the Tree of Life Synagogue. He said the neighbourhood is predominantly Jewish, and while he is not part of the congregation, he has many friends who are.