While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Oct 27

Florida man charged in connection with 14 mail bombs sent to Trump critics

A man suspected of sending at least 14 mail bombs to prominent critics of US President Donald Trump in the run-up to next month’s national elections was arrested in Florida and charged with five federal felonies.

Cesar Sayoc, 56, was taken into custody outside an auto parts store in Plantation, Florida, near Miami.

Authorities seized a white van belonging to him, the windows of which were plastered with pro-Trump stickers, the slogan “CNN SUCKS” and images of Democratic politicians with red cross-hairs over their faces.

Fingerprint and DNA evidence was used to identify Sayoc, but Federal Bureau of Investigation director Christopher Wray cautioned that his arrest did not necessarily end the threat: “There may be other packages in transit now and other packages on the way.”

Khashoggi's fiancee declined Trump invitation fearing public opinion ploy

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said she did not accept an invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit the White House because she thought it was aimed at influencing public opinion in his own favour.

In her first television interview since the killing, Hatice Cengiz recounted the events leading up to their visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2 where Khashoggi handed her his two mobile phones and went inside while she waited outside for him to emerge.

"Trump invited me to the United States but I perceived it as a statement to win public favour," Cengiz told broadcaster Haberturk, pausing at times during an interview and more than once breaking down in tears.

US journalist Megyn Kelly loses talk show after blackface remark

NBC News said it has pulled the plug on US television journalist Megyn Kelly's morning talk show, after her comments about the use of blackface sparked a major backlash

"Megyn Kelly Today is not returning," NBC News reported, citing its own spokesman.

"Next week, the 9am hour will be hosted by other Today co-anchors."

At 106, tireless French cyclist Robert Marchand hops back in the saddle

Centenarian cyclist Robert Marchand donned his lycra shorts again and rode cautiously around France's indoor Velodrome National, becoming by far the oldest person to take a spin on the circuit.

Marchand, who in 2012 set a world record for a 100-year-old when he cycled 24km in an hour, turns 107 next month and was supposed to have retired in January.

But after more than 90 years in the saddle, he insisted on hopping on his bike again, despite medical concerns about the potential strain on his heart.

Singer Sinead O'Connor converts to Islam, changes her name to Shuhada

Outspoken Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has announced she has converted to Islam and changed her name to Shuhada.

Having adopted the name Magda Davitt last year, the 51-year-old is now called Shuhada Davitt.

She also changed her Twitter avatar to a black-and-white image of the Nike Swoosh logo and the slogan: "Wear a hijab. Just do it."

